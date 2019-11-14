Flash flood warning issued for Fallbrook, other parts of North County
Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:08pm
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of San Diego County including Fallbrook Tuesday afternoon.
As of about 4:20 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms were going to produce about one to one-and-a-half inches of rain over a two-hour duration in northern San Diego County.
Showers were expected to continue over the area until about 7 p.m., according to the NWS.
Fallbrook, along with Ramona, Valley Center, Escondido and several stretches of state Route 79 in the San Diego County mountains were all at risk for flooding.
