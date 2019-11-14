Four named Students of the Month for October

From left, Bayron Miguel Lux, Audrey Gillcrist, Emiliano Corona and Logan Sim are named Fallbrook Students of the Month Thursday, Nov. 7, during a celebratory breakfast at North Coast Church in Fallbrook.

Emiliano Corona, Audrey Gillcrist, Logan Sim and Bayron Miguel Lux were named Students of the Month Breakfast at North Coast Church Thursday, Nov. 7.

Corona, nominated by teachers Shawndra Bird and Marin Pinnell, was honored first and has the distinction of earning a perfect score on his ACT test.

"Only 2% of the national population that takes the ACT actually gets a perfect score," Pinnell said. "Fallbrook High has one of the nation's top individuals. He has a great GPA, but Emilio is more than just the numbers.

"What I love about Emiliano is I can sit there and have a real-world conver...