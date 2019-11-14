FPUD board votes to move forward with Community Benefit Program

The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors voted Friday to move forward with a proposal to form a Community Benefit Program that would promote, coordinate and oversee funding for community projects in town.

Because Fallbrook is unincorporated, local nonprofit organizations are currently responsible for many local projects and facilities.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Village Association and other organizations like the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Fallbrook Historical Society and others have been in talks with the Fallbrook Public Utility District to administer a Community Benef...