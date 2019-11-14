Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens welcomes Chef Karl Elliott

FALLBROOK – ​​​​Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, the highly acclaimed wedding venue located in north San Diego, announced the reception of world-renowned culinary chef Karl Elliott.

"A graduate from the prestigious New York Culinary Institute of America, Mr. Elliott has been sharing his creative culinary experience for over 25 years," Grand Tradition CEO Don McDougal said,. "We're elated to have Karl leading our culinary team, as he's worked in some of the world's top kitchens. He truly brings a new 'All-World' flair to our wedding menu. We're grateful to have Karl innovating one of the most important aspects of every couple's special day."

Elliott's inspiration started as a child living in Porterville, he said.

"Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my grandmother who loved to cook," Elliott said. "She had a beautiful garden and used all homegrown produce in her meals. She was an amazing woman and took a lot of pride in her cooking. She's a big reason why I have such a passion for culinary arts."

Throughout his career, Elliott has worked in all parts of the kitchen. Like most chefs, he started from the bottom and worked his way up. Elliott earned his way into fine dining kitchens such as Alain Ducasse's The Essex House in New York City, and Thomas Keller's The French Laundry in Napa Valley.

He eventually became regional chef for the worldwide company, Sodexo. During a fundraising competition, Elliott was awarded the "Top Sustainable Seafood Dish" from the James Beard Foundation. Elliott's blackened Pacific cod loin verde with tomato watercress salad was the winning dish.

Before coming to Grand Tradition, Elliott worked as a private chef for various yacht owners in Newport Beach.

"While yachting with the rich and famous through various seas around the world, I discovered an array of new flavors and spices. This cultural discovering enhanced my ability to create fusion infused dishes with an ethnic flare, which I'm very excited to put on display with Grand Tradition's new menu release," Elliott said.

"Being head chef for a venue that hosts over 300 weddings per year calls for working under extreme pressure," McDougal said. "We brought Karl on for his extraordinary culinary passion and ability to work under high stakes, along with his confidence to create any dish without question."

When asked what his favorite part of the job is, Elliott said, "The challenge of executing each plate perfectly on such a large scale. When I know that has been achieved, it's truly satisfying."

Without taking the tradition out of Grand Tradition, Elliott said he has modernized the menu while adding an assortment of tasteful, ethnic-infused dishes. To the lucky couples of Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, the staff said, "Bon Appétit!"

Submitted by Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens.