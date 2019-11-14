Impeachment aside, federal budget remains a pressing matter

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington early Friday, Nov. 8, as impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite photo

Andrew Taylor

The Associated Press

Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business.

The politically explosive hearings and the possibility of impeachment and a trial create yet another layer of complications for senior lawmakers pressing for an agreement on $1.4 trillion worth of federal agency budgets or finalizing a rewrite of the North American trade rules.

Public hearings into Trump's actions with Ukraine promise to generate all the attention in Washington and stoke the partisan flames inside th...