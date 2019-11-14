Impeachment aside, federal budget remains a pressing matter
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:50pm
Andrew Taylor
The Associated Press
Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business.
The politically explosive hearings and the possibility of impeachment and a trial create yet another layer of complications for senior lawmakers pressing for an agreement on $1.4 trillion worth of federal agency budgets or finalizing a rewrite of the North American trade rules.
Public hearings into Trump's actions with Ukraine promise to generate all the attention in Washington and stoke the partisan flames inside th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)