Pileup closes part of southbound Mission Road

A crash Monday afternoon blocked lanes of southbound Mission Road near Ammunition Road in Fallbrook. Will Fritz photo

A pileup crash shut down a Fallbrook roadway early Monday afternoon.

The collision, which involved three vehicles, was reported around 1:15 p.m. on southbound Mission Road just south of Ammunition Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Three people had complaints of pain, but all declined medical assistance and were not hospitalized, North County Fire spokesman John Choi said.

Lanes of southbound Mission Road were shut down for about an hour after the crash.

