Rainy weather in the offing for San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following last weekend's flashback to summer heat, this week will feature a preview of winter as a cold rainstorm moves through the San Diego area, according to meteorologists.

A marked cool-down on Tuesday – sending temperatures dipping about 10 degrees across the county – will usher in the inclement conditions, with showers likely beginning in the evening hours, the National Weather Service reported. More widespread precipitation and even lower thermometer readings are expected Wednesday, the agency advised.

By the time the rain dwindles out on Thursday, the storm cl...