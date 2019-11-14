Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Rainy weather in the offing for San Diego area

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2019 at 4:20pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following last weekend's flashback to summer heat, this week will feature a preview of winter as a cold rainstorm moves through the San Diego area, according to meteorologists.

A marked cool-down on Tuesday – sending temperatures dipping about 10 degrees across the county – will usher in the inclement conditions, with showers likely beginning in the evening hours, the National Weather Service reported. More widespread precipitation and even lower thermometer readings are expected Wednesday, the agency advised.

By the time the rain dwindles out on Thursday, the storm cl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/18/2019 20:25