Report: Election vendors are 'prime targets,' need oversight
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:50pm
Christina A. Cassidy
The Associated Press
The private companies that make voting equipment and build and maintain voter registration databases lack any meaningful federal oversight despite the crucial role they play in U.S. elections, leaving the nation's electoral process vulnerable to attack, according to a new report.
The Brennan Center for Justice Tuesday, Nov. 12, issued the report, which calls on Congress to establish a framework for federal certification of election vendors. The authors said it could be established as a voluntary program similar to how voting machines are certified...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)