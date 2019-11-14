Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Report: Election vendors are 'prime targets,' need oversight

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:50pm

In this Aug. 16, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, North Carolina. A new report says the nation's elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in everything from manufacturing voting systems to maintaining voter registration databases. AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, file photo

Christina A. Cassidy

The Associated Press

The private companies that make voting equipment and build and maintain voter registration databases lack any meaningful federal oversight despite the crucial role they play in U.S. elections, leaving the nation's electoral process vulnerable to attack, according to a new report.

The Brennan Center for Justice Tuesday, Nov. 12, issued the report, which calls on Congress to establish a framework for federal certification of election vendors. The authors said it could be established as a voluntary program similar to how voting machines are certified...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 04:52