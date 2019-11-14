US tech chief calls China 'Advanced Authoritarian State,' warns against surveillance, censorship

Bowen Xiao

The Epoch Times

U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said the Beijing regime has built an “advanced authoritarian state” and warned against countries “opening their arms” to Chinese companies for key infrastructure such as 5G network technology and artificial intelligence.

Kratsios, in his first major international remarks Thursday, Nov. 7, after being confirmed by the Senate in August, spoke about the Trump administration’s efforts to lead in emerging technologies, urging that if they didn’t act now, the Chinese communist regime’s influence and control o...