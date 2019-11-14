Voting for president? Make sure ballot has option you want

The San Diego County Registrar’s office is sending nearly 1.8 million postcards to the county’s registered voters in the coming weeks to let them know that their political party registration determines which presidential primary candidates will appear on their March 3, 2020, primary election ballot.

So – who can voters vote for? It depends on how they’re registered. All registered voters fall under one of two categories.

First, they are registered with a political party.

If a voter is registered with one of the six political parties in California, their ballot will list only that...