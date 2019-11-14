Thank you to our firefighters

The past few weeks have seemed like a ticking time bomb. While the winds howled and the temperatures rose, the likelihood increased that a major wildfire could devastate our region. Two fires broke out a couple of weeks ago, one in Ramona and the other in Valley Center. Each had the potential to grow into major events, except within a few minutes, helicopters were in the air and boots were on the ground.

During my first 10 months on the San Diego Board of Supervisors much of my time has been spent on fire safety. County staff works comprehensively with Cal Fire, preparing for the worst. One...