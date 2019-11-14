To the publisher,

I just wanted to drop you a line. I thought the piece, “Let’s ask the hard questions” published in the Oct. 18 edition of the Valley News, you wrote was spot on, and I think you speak for many of us in the valley. I think the questioning of the mass media and their ongoing narrative with facts to back up your argument was great. Also looking at who benefits from such brainwashing was also a good point.

Maybe more perspectives being brought to the forefront will get people questioning what they believe to be true, and they will research more topics themselves, instead of believing information from only one source. This is true for Republican and Democrat talking points alike.

Thanks,

Austin Scola

Murrieta