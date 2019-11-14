What's up with daylight saving time?

Special to Valley News

Last November, 60% of California voters passed Proposition 7, aimed at eliminating the bi-annual tradition of moving clocks back in the fall and forward in the spring.

Daylight saving time was first imposed as a temporary energy saving measure during World War I and was re-instated during World War II. After World War II ended, states could decide the issue, and in 1949, voters approved Proposition 12, permanently establishing daylight saving time in our state.

Since the voters authorized daylight saving time, only the voters could approve any changes. Under the t...