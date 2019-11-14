Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron
Special to Valley News 

What's up with daylight saving time?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:23pm



Special to Valley News

Last November, 60% of California voters passed Proposition 7, aimed at eliminating the bi-annual tradition of moving clocks back in the fall and forward in the spring.

Daylight saving time was first imposed as a temporary energy saving measure during World War I and was re-instated during World War II. After World War II ended, states could decide the issue, and in 1949, voters approved Proposition 12, permanently establishing daylight saving time in our state.

Since the voters authorized daylight saving time, only the voters could approve any changes. Under the t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019