By City News Service 

County awarded $450,000 in funding for homelessness services, programs

 
Last updated 11/18/2019 at 3:40pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, announced today that the California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded nearly $500,000 to San Diego County for programs that reduce homelessness.

The DHCD dispersed the grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund programs and services, including re-housing assistance, emergency shelters and substance abuse treatment.

San Diego County received $453,822, according to Bates, who said neighboring Orange County received $605,188 in grant funding.

"These grants will help connect more people...



