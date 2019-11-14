County supervisors OK flexible funds housing program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a program that will give the county more flexibility to help people from slipping into homelessness.

The Flexible Funds for Housing Program will "give us the latitude to leverage existing state, federal and private resources to help tackle housing instability in our region," said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who sponsored the proposal.

According to Fletcher's office, the program will assist homeless individuals, veterans and seniors on fixed incomes with gap funding for direct rental assistance and other related expenses,...