County warns against contact with coastal waters due to storm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County environmental health officials issued a water contact advisory today for all coastal beaches and bays due to

contamination from urban runoff following rainfall.

The Department of Environmental Health warned swimmers, surfers and other water users that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in coastal waters, particularly near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. Water contact should be avoided for at least 72 hours following a rainstorm, according to the county.

The general rain advisory for urban runoff contamination appli...