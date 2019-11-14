Court documents detail harassment prior to Paradise Hills murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who killed his estranged wife and three of his four children in Paradise Hills before turning the gun on himself sent his former romantic partner a picture of a handgun with the message "It's sure happening" about two weeks before the shooting rampage, according to court documents obtained today.

In the days leading up to Saturday morning's shooting, Jose Valdivia, 31, repeatedly called and texted Sabrina Rosario, 29, who secured a restraining order against him just one day before she and four of her sons were shot at their home at 2152 Flintridge Drive.

Rosario was...