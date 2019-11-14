Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Death of jail inmate ruled a drug overdose

 
Last updated 11/18/2019 at 3:42pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An inmate who died at San Diego Central Jail two months ago succumbed to an drug overdose, authorities reported today.

Deputies conducting a security check on the night of Sept. 6 found 28-year-old Daniel Pickett unconscious in his cell at the downtown detention center. Paramedics tried in vain to revive Pickett before pronouncing him dead about 11:15 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

"Pickett and one other inmate were housed together in the cell, and no evidence of foul play was discovered," the lieutenant said.

The Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Pickett...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
