Fire tears through Rancho Santa Fe mansion, home deemed a total loss

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - A blaze gutted a mansion valued at $11 million in an upscale North County neighborhood and caused portions of the roof to collapse, authorities said today.

Crews responded shortly after 8:20 p.m. Sunday to a two-story home in the 6800 block of Spyglass Lane, near the Farms Golf Club in the Fairbanks Ranch area, according to the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, district spokeswoman Julie Taber said.

There was a cleaning crew inside around the time that the fire started, but they w...