Guatemalan family at heart of class-action lawsuit gets medical treatment in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Guatemalan family who claim they were denied access to legal counsel while trying to secure asylum in the United States has received "urgently needed medical care" at a San Diego-area migrant shelter and will now meet with other relatives in the country while awaiting asylum hearings, their attorneys said today.

The family of seven are lead plaintiffs in a recent proposed class-action lawsuit regarding access to attorneys during proceedings known as "non-refoulement interviews," during which migrants at the border must detail their fears over being returned to Mexico.

Th...