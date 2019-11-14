Horse injured at Del Mar euthanized after developing acute hoof inflammation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A race horse injured at the Del Mar Racetrack last week was euthanized today after developing acute laminitis in both hind legs.

Princess Dorian suffered a leg fracture at Del Mar on Nov. 10, the same day 3-year-old gelding Ghost Street and 3-year-old colt Prayer Warrior suffered catastrophic injuries at the track.

Princess Dorian was taken to the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, which is adjacent to the San Luis Rey Downs training center. She underwent surgery the following day and her condition appeared to be improving prior to the development of laminitis, a painful inflam...