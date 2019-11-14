Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jacob Sisneros
City News Service 

Man arrested on suspicion of using hatchet during fight in Escondido

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:05pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man was jailed today on suspicion of seriously injuring another man with a hatchet during a fight at an Escondido transit center, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:40 p.m. Monday from a person who reported that two men were fighting at the Escondido Transit Center on West Valley Parkway, west of Centre City Parkway, Escondido police Sgt. Mike Graesser said.

Officers responded to the scene and found both men near the transit center suffering from serious injuries, Graesser said.

A hatchet was also found nearby and investigators believe both men...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/20/2019 01:48