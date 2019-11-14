Man arrested on suspicion of using hatchet during fight in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man was jailed today on suspicion of seriously injuring another man with a hatchet during a fight at an Escondido transit center, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:40 p.m. Monday from a person who reported that two men were fighting at the Escondido Transit Center on West Valley Parkway, west of Centre City Parkway, Escondido police Sgt. Mike Graesser said.

Officers responded to the scene and found both men near the transit center suffering from serious injuries, Graesser said.

A hatchet was also found nearby and investigators believe both men...