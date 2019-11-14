San Diego federal judge blocks restrictions on asylum at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego federal judge ruled today that the government's asylum ban on migrants attempting to enter the United States does not apply to those who traveled to the border prior to the ban's implementation, paving the way for migrants instructed by immigration officials to wait in Mexico to finally have their asylum claims heard.

The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia A. Bashant stemmed from a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrant legal services firm Al Otro Lado, which alleges the government is using "misrepresentations, threats and intimidation" to deter m...