Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego federal judge blocks restrictions on asylum at border

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2019 at 6pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego federal judge ruled today that the government's asylum ban on migrants attempting to enter the United States does not apply to those who traveled to the border prior to the ban's implementation, paving the way for migrants instructed by immigration officials to wait in Mexico to finally have their asylum claims heard.

The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia A. Bashant stemmed from a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrant legal services firm Al Otro Lado, which alleges the government is using "misrepresentations, threats and intimidation" to deter m...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/20/2019 01:49