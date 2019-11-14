Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

SeaWorld announces name for new dive coaster

 
Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:35pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego announced today that its "dive" roller coaster, which is scheduled to open next year, will be called "Emperor" in honor of a penguin species known for exceptional underwater diving ability.

SeaWorld first announced plans to build the ride in January in an area adjacent to the Journey to Atlantis attraction that has previously been a parking lot. Construction on the ride, advertised as the tallest, fastest and longest such coaster in the state, began in August.

The coaster will climb 153 feet before plunging back down 143 feet while reaching speeds of mor...



