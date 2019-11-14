Study finds San Diego residents concerned about spending on holiday gifts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Roughly three in 10 San Diego residents expect to spend six months paying off credit card debt racked up during the holidays, according to a study released today by Union Bank.

The bank surveyed 1,000 Americans, including 301 San Diego County residents, for the study, which found debt to be central to many Americans' holiday spending plans and concerns.

More than three-quarters of survey respondents in San Diego expressed concern about overspending, while 20% of local respondents said to have their credit card debt paid off would be their dream gift to receive.

The study f...