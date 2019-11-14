Superheroes announced as 2020 county fair theme

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Fair organizers today announced a superheroes theme for next year's month-long event.

The fair announced the "Heroes Unite!" theme on its website.

"You'll soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with your favorite superheroes, taste your way through the fair's superfoods, discover entertainment surprises around every corner, learn the science and history of being a superhero and meet real-life community heroes who put Clark Kent to shame," the fair's website says.

Plans include honoring "community heroes" like teacher...