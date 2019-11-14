Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Superheroes announced as 2020 county fair theme

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2019 at 5:21pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Fair organizers today announced a superheroes theme for next year's month-long event.

The fair announced the "Heroes Unite!" theme on its website.

"You'll soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with your favorite superheroes, taste your way through the fair's superfoods, discover entertainment surprises around every corner, learn the science and history of being a superhero and meet real-life community heroes who put Clark Kent to shame," the fair's website says.

Plans include honoring "community heroes" like teacher...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/20/2019 02:48