Supervisors hold forum on state immigrant detainee laws

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today heard from immigrant rights activists concerned over how the San Diego County Sheriff's Department enforces two state laws involving federal agents and their access to undocumented jail inmates.

During the community forum on the state's Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, dozens of speakers voiced their concerns that the sheriff's office was still allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement the ability to apprehend inmates once they're released from county detention centers.

Undersheriff Michael Barnett told the board that...