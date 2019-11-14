Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Supervisors OK revamped data collection for air quality research

 
Last updated 11/20/2019 at 1:42pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After being reassured that motorists' privacy would not be compromised, the county Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a plan to electronically collect license plate data as part of a vehicle-emissions study aimed at improving air quality.

Under the plan, the county Air Pollution Control District will use automated license reader software to analyze vehicles at 12 intersections in disadvantaged communities, including Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Sherman Heights and western National City.

A state grant will pay for the $5,500 automated license plate reader syste...



