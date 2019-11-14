Transient sentenced to 5 years for manslaughter in boyfriend's stabbing death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A homeless man who fatally stabbed his boyfriend in Balboa Park last year was sentenced today to five years in state prison.

Damon Crudup, 48, had faced a murder charge prior to pleading guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Aug. 4, 2018, death of Nicholas Turner, who was also homeless.

Prosecutors said the stabbing happened during an argument in the morning hours in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive, near Redwood Circle. The nature of the argument and the motive for the stabbing remains unclear.

Responding police officers found Turner, 38, suff...