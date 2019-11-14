Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on East Vista Way

VISTA (CNS) - A car struck and killed a pedestrian today near Brengle Terrace Park.

The 63-year-old man was crossing East Vista Way mid-block east of Townsite Drive when the northbound vehicle hit him about 5:45 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez said. His name was not immediately released.

The 42-year-old motorist was cooperative with investigators, and he was not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, the sergeant said.

