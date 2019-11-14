Jarvis named to all-league second team

The Valley League girls’ volleyball coaches placed Fallbrook High School senior Sonsi Jarvis on the all-league second team.

“It was well deserved,” Fallbrook coach Jason Dale said. “I think she was a great hitter, a very strong athlete, one of the biggest threats in our league.”

Jarvis, who played outside hitter for the Warriors, was Fallbrook’s only all-league player.

“It was kind of the way it goes,” Dale said.

The Valley League has six teams. Fallbrook placed fifth in the final league standings with a 3-7 record. The Warriors had a 12-26 overall record.

Last year fou...