Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors dominate in first CIF playoff game

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:41pm



Kate Calhoun

Intern

Fallbrook High School girls’ field hockey faced off against Mira Mesa High School at home Saturday, Nov. 9, during their first CIF playoff game. The Lady Warriors sent the Marauders home with a score of 5-0 and improved Fallbrook’s overall record to 10 wins and eight losses.

The Warriors played aggressively on the offensive end, rarely giving Mira Mesa the opportunity to score. Warriors Jaylen Leeman, Erin Murray, Delana Sehnert, Taylor Sanchez and Audrey Gillcrest each contributed one goal.

Varsity coach Debora Berg said she is confident in the team’s potenti...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 06:29