Lady Warriors dominate in first CIF playoff game

Kate Calhoun

Intern

Fallbrook High School girls’ field hockey faced off against Mira Mesa High School at home Saturday, Nov. 9, during their first CIF playoff game. The Lady Warriors sent the Marauders home with a score of 5-0 and improved Fallbrook’s overall record to 10 wins and eight losses.

The Warriors played aggressively on the offensive end, rarely giving Mira Mesa the opportunity to score. Warriors Jaylen Leeman, Erin Murray, Delana Sehnert, Taylor Sanchez and Audrey Gillcrest each contributed one goal.

Varsity coach Debora Berg said she is confident in the team’s potenti...