Pop Warner cheer brings home 4 trophies

The Pop Warner junior Pee Wee cheerleaders, in their hip-hop dance costumes, show off their first-place trophy and medals for show cheer and hip-hop, including Leilani Curo, Charlotte Brunson, Katie Hall, Devin Beebe, Annabelle McMullen, Penelope Perez and Natalie Mendoza. Their coaches are Stephanie Miranda and Kaylie Pitchler.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner youth football and cheer program would like to introduce their Lady Warriors for the 2019 football and cheer season. These ladies have been dedicated to their football teams by showing up every week to sideline cheer.

They cheer on their team and hype up the crowd in hopes of bringing home a victory that week or to help keep them focused during a tough game.

Now that the playoffs are over for the football teams, these Lady Warriors have begun their season of competing. They have put together two routines. One is show cheer which involves stunting, tumbling, dancing, and cheering while the other is a hip-hop dance routine.

Their show cheer is choreographed by Alison Abbott, a Fallbrook resident and former EMT and firefighter. She has been dedicated to cheer and dance since her daughter was young and for the last 20 years, she said.

The Pop Warner junior varsity cheer squad show off their first-place trophies and medals for show cheer and hip-hop, wearing their hip-hop costumes, including Taylor Christenson, Sydnee Holt, Ella-Marina Madrid, Kailey Peet, Isabelle Perrington, Alice Powell, Scarlett Serda and Amelia Yingst. Not pictured, Gabrielle Hipol. Their coach is Veronica Madrid and student demo Serenity Serda.

Fallbrook Pop Warner's Lady Warriors met up with many other local city teams, Oct. 27, and competed for first and second place in show cheer and with their dance routine at La Costa Canyon High School.

This placement allows them to move on to regionals, which will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in November. A victory at Wescon Regionals gives the cheer squad an opportunity to travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete at Pop Warner Nationals.

Not only did the junior varsity and junior pee wee squads bring home a first-place trophy for their show cheer, but for their hip-hop dance routine as well – four first place trophies.

Many of the participants are new to cheerleading and dance, so a lot of hard work went into this achievement, by both the young ladies and the coaching staff as well.

There is another noncompetitive flag cheer squad as well. This team cheers for the flag football team of 5-7 year olds. The cheer team is made up of 5-7 years old, and they perform as a showcase during the local competition. The crowd made them nervous as they ran out onto the stage, but in the end they performed wonderfully.

Submitted by the Pop Warner Cheer Teams.