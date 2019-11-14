Two horses die, third injured at Del Mar

City News Service

Special to Village News

Two horses died after suffering injuries at Del Mar Racetrack, and a third was hospitalized with an injury.

“We are sad to confirm that in today’s third race on the turf course Ghost Street suffered a catastrophic injury to his left front sesamoid and was humanely euthanized,” the track tweeted Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2:17 p.m. “We are deeply sorry for owner Aaron Sones, trainer Patrick Gallagher, his staff and everyone who cared for him.”

Ghost Street was a 3-year-old gelding making his fourth career start.

A short time later, Prayer Warrior...