Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warrior Rugby to host skills clinic

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:47pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Warrior rugby team will host a skills clinic for all ages at Potter Junior High School, 1743 Reche Road, in Fallbrook Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fee is $20 per child, with the fee dropping to $15 per child if more than one child is signed up within a family. The fees will be donated to the Fallbrook High School Warriors rugby team to cover their seasonal game costs. This event is set up to offer training in the following skill areas: attack, defense, position play, touch and wrap games and includes a special course for all parents re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

