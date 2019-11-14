Warrior Rugby to host skills clinic

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Warrior rugby team will host a skills clinic for all ages at Potter Junior High School, 1743 Reche Road, in Fallbrook Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fee is $20 per child, with the fee dropping to $15 per child if more than one child is signed up within a family. The fees will be donated to the Fallbrook High School Warriors rugby team to cover their seasonal game costs. This event is set up to offer training in the following skill areas: attack, defense, position play, touch and wrap games and includes a special course for all parents re...