Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Young sluggers battle it out at Warriors' Veterans Day Baseball Tournament

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 10:45am

Shane Gibson photos

Fallbrook Youth Baseball Warrior batter Caleb Way swings at a pitch during the 2nd Annual Warriors Veteran's Day Tournament, Nov. 10.

The second annual Warriors' Veterans Day Baseball Tournament returned to the Fallbrook Youth Baseball, Ingold Sports Park and Fallbrook High School baseball fields, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10.

About 34 teams of young club baseball players in age groups 8 and under to 14 and under came out and battled for trophies and titles over the two days at the tournament that served as a fundraiser for the Fallbrook Union High School baseball program.

According to Kristy Baker, one of the tournament directors, the Fallbrook Baseball Boosters expected to earn $15,000 from hosting the event.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.

Carter Stubblefield of the North County Studs makes contact with a pitch during the Fallbrook Warriors Veteran's Day Tournament.

 

