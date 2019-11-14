Young sluggers battle it out at Warriors' Veterans Day Baseball Tournament
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 10:45am
The second annual Warriors' Veterans Day Baseball Tournament returned to the Fallbrook Youth Baseball, Ingold Sports Park and Fallbrook High School baseball fields, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10.
About 34 teams of young club baseball players in age groups 8 and under to 14 and under came out and battled for trophies and titles over the two days at the tournament that served as a fundraiser for the Fallbrook Union High School baseball program.
According to Kristy Baker, one of the tournament directors, the Fallbrook Baseball Boosters expected to earn $15,000 from hosting the event.
