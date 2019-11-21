County planning commission recommends ordinance for temporary agritourism community events

The San Diego County’s planning commission recommended an ordinance to address temporary agritourism community events.

A 6-0 planning commission vote Nov. 8, with Yolanda Calvo absent, provided the recommendation which will be forwarded to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for approval. Both the county’s Code of Regulatory Ordinances and the county’s Zoning Ordinance would be amended to accommodate such events.

In March 2017, the board of supervisors approved the county’s Agriculture Promotion Program which allows commercial accessory uses on properties where agriculture i...