Fallbrook Climate Action Team to discuss climate change at their Nov. 26 forum, such as wildfire-damaged trees in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a forum about the local and national controversies surrounding the topic of climate change Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library.

The Fallbrook Climate Action Team is a group of local volunteers who put on free presentations to the public on climate topics. FCAT is involved with a wide range issues affecting Fallbrook and San Diego County such as sustainable energy, transportation, planting trees, the threats of wildfire and reducing food waste.

Speaker Cynthia Young with Tom and Joy Frew will discuss the business of climate denial in local and national media organizations, science and a proposed climate action plan. The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team. The public is welcome. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.