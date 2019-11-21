Friends of Willow Tree enjoy Autumn Soirée

FALLBROOK – Friends of Willow Tree hosted their annual Autumn Soirée Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Vineyard 1924 in Fallbrook. The tables were decorated with sprigs of eucalyptus, acorns and candlelight. The evening began with an appetizer hour of fruit and cheese platters and pumpkin risotto balls catered by Do or Dine and sponsored by Barn and Butter and Boochcraft. As the guests mingled and surveyed the 28 baskets of silent auction items that were donated by the families of the enrichment center, they were serenaded by The Coogans.

As the sky began to turn golden and the sun began to set...