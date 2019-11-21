Real Estate Round-Up: Christmas in Fallbrook

This week’s article has absolutely nothing to do with real estate and yet it has everything to do with the intrinsic value of real estate in Fallbrook.

I’m sure you would agree that Fallbrook is a special place. There are certain times of the year that our friendly town seems to sparkle even brighter.

Right now, is one of those times. There is so much going on throughout Fallbrook that you won’t want to miss. Join in and fall in love with Fallbrook one more time.

From now until Dec. 24, A Farmhouse Christmas is on display at Myrtle Creek. They have charming holiday décor, unique gifts, gourmet food items and a holiday vibe that is sure to make you start humming Christmas carols while you stroll.

The Cozy Coffee Shop and Open-Air Café will be serving, so come and stroll the grounds, meet the goats and breath in the Christmas spirit.

In town, the Fallbrook Art Center is hosting their annual Art of the Holiday. Overflowing with a wonderful array of hand-crafted art and gifts, you will be able to find something special for all the people on your list and probably an item for yourself as well.

On Nov. 23, the Artisan Faire is back at the Elder House parking lot. Special gift items are available for purchase. Stop in and check out the historic caboose while you are shopping.

Then stroll down to Murphy and Murphy Southern California Realty, where we will be hosting a gallery opening for three of our local artists, Gabrielle Bitter, Debra Sievers and Taylor Gallegos. Enjoy some food and wine while you chat with the artists and perhaps pick up a gift for a friend or something special for your own home.

The first weekend in December is overflowing with holiday events. It all begins with the official holiday tree lighting at the Fallbrook Community Center, Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. Enjoy this free event featuring music, food and holiday shopping. It’s a treat for children of all ages.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, is the 38th Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade down Main Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas” and will feature marching bands, vintage cars, youth groups, equestrian units and of course a visit from Santa. Be sure to bring your beach chair and grab a street side location to enjoy a uniquely Fallbrook evening of holiday cheer.

Later, Dec. 8, enjoy an Old-Fashioned Christmas at the Fallbrook Historical Society. From 1-4 p.m. visit with Santa, enjoy refreshments and make crafts with the children.

The second weekend in December is equally packed with festive activities. Friday, Dec. 13, is the Annual Wine and a Bite Holiday Art Walk. Stroll historic downtown, stopping for wine and a bite of gourmet food or dessert, while you are immersed in a unique art experience at each location. Tickets are limited to 150, so contact the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce at (760) 728-5845 to purchase your tickets.

Saturday, Dec. 14, is National Wreaths Across America day. Wreaths will be placed on the gravesites at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery on Santa Margarita Drive at 9 a.m. This is a beautiful and touching ceremony that you won’t want to miss.

Also on the 14th, bring the children or grandchildren to The Pink Pineapple for “Breakfast with Santa.” Enjoy waffles, hot cocoa, orange juice and hot cider, all for $5. Get your photo with Santa and make your very own Christmas ornament. Seating is limited so make your reservation by calling (760) 990-9073.

Sunday, Dec. 15, gives you another chance to have Brunch with Santa at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. Carolers and storytellers will charm you while you feast on an opulent holiday buffet. The beauty of the grounds enhances this experience and will make it one of those activities you will talk about for years to come. Reservations are required. Call (760) 728-6466 to make a date, and don’t be late!

Rounding out this wonderful month of joy and cheer is Breakfast with Santa at the Fallbrook Community Center. From 8:30 to 11 a.m., enjoy a hot breakfast, entertainment and of course a little one-on-one time with that jolly old soul, Santa.

I can hear you now, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” especially if you live in Fallbrook.

Kim Murphy can be reached at kim@murphy-realty.com or (760) 415-9292 or at 130 N Main Avenue, in Fallbrook. Her broker license is #01229921, and she is on the board of directors for the California Association of Realtors.