Village News

San Diego County receives grant for child passenger safety education program

 
Last updated 11/19/2019 at 6:08pm

José A. Álvarez - San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency, Integrative Services Division announced Thursday, Nov. 14, a $225,000 grant has been awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund programs that educate parents and guardians on child passenger safety. The grant is ongoing through Sept. 30, 2020.

