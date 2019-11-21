San Diego County receives grant for child passenger safety education program

San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency, Integrative Services Division announced Thursday, Nov. 14, a $225,000 grant has been awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund programs that educate parents and guardians on child passenger safety.

José A. Álvarez - San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency, Integrative Services Division announced Thursday, Nov. 14, a $225,000 grant has been awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund programs that educate parents and guardians on child passenger safety. The grant is ongoing through Sept. 30, 2020.

Grant funding will be used for a variety of activities to promote the proper use of child safety seats, including: car seat checkup events and/or one-on-one appointments to inspect car seats; child safety seat education cl...