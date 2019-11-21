Sheriff's Dept. offers holiday tips

FALLBROOK – The staff at the Fallbrook Sheriff's substation wishes everyone a happy holiday season and offers some reminders and tips to stay safe.

* Do not consider your vehicle a place to keep valuables in.

* Do not keep wallets, purses, and other valuables in your vehicle. If it cannot be avoided, it is best to place valuable items in the trunk.

* Lock the doors to your vehicle at all times or park inside of a garage.

* Park in a well-lit area.

* Consider new generation home security cameras which can record activity, motions and easily be viewed from your cellphone. They have excellent resolution, are less expensive than in previous years and far easier to set up than they used to be.

The holiday season is a time for donation scams. Be cautious and thorough in verifying who you donate to. You can always check with the Sheriff's Department before donating.

Lastly, remember to be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Department: 911 in an emergency, (760) 728-1113 for nonemergency calls or the Sheriff's Crime Prevention Specialist covering Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz, Jake Kruger, (760) 451-3124.

Submitted by San Diego Sheriff's Department, Fallbrook Substation