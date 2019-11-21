Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sunshine Properties welcomes Jenaro Ramirez

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/21/2019 at 6:13pm

Jenaro Ramirez is the newest member of the Sunshine Properties team.

FALLBROOK – Sunshine Properties announced that Jenaro Ramirez has joined its team.

Ramirez is passionate about helping people find a dream home or selling their home. Helping others is what he is all about, and he's committed to devoting his blossoming real estate business to always strive to make sure the client comes first.

Ramirez said he truly wants people to succeed and accomplish their goals by guiding people through one of the biggest purchases someone will make in their life.

Ramirez said he enjoys spending time around his family and always tries to spend quality time with the p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/22/2019 14:24