Sunshine Properties welcomes Jenaro Ramirez

FALLBROOK – Sunshine Properties announced that Jenaro Ramirez has joined its team.

Ramirez is passionate about helping people find a dream home or selling their home. Helping others is what he is all about, and he's committed to devoting his blossoming real estate business to always strive to make sure the client comes first.

Ramirez said he truly wants people to succeed and accomplish their goals by guiding people through one of the biggest purchases someone will make in their life.

Ramirez said he enjoys spending time around his family and always tries to spend quality time with the p...