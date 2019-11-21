Susan (Shaughnessy) Weeks died peacefully Nov. 10, at her home in Bonsall. Susan fought cancer twice with bravery; however, cancer won this time.

Susan was born in Boston April 17, 1945, and grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. She graduated from St. Bernard's High School and from Regis College. Susan spent 21 years in Alaska working for the National Guard, Alaska Railroad and Anchorage Telephone Utility.

In June 1993, she and her husband, Francis "Obie" Weeks, moved to Oceanside. In 2001, they moved to Fallbrook where Susan became very active in Fallbrook Newcomers and Fallbrook Encore Club.

Susan loved photography and was always seen with a camera hanging around her neck at any Newcomer or Encore event. She served as co-chair of Encore Club's Helping Others activity at the assisted living facility Regency Fallbrook. She also was a volunteer with the Foundation for Senior Care computer group.

Susan loved to travel to Europe, and her first trip was on the Queen Mary with her mother to visit relatives in Switzerland. Susan and Obie traveled to Europe 17 times as well as to Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Susan is survived by her husband Obie Weeks; son-in-law David Ward and grandchildren Taylor and Grayson of North Carolina; daughter-in-law Erika Shaughnessy and grandchildren Cory Shaughnessy, Adrianna (Shaughnessy) Eller and Brandon Shaughnessy of Alaska and her ex-husband Mike Shaughnessy of Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her son Ryan Shaughnessy and her daughter Kerri (Shaughnessy) Ward.

Per Susan's request, there will be no service.