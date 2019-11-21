VFW Post No. 1924 to award essay winners

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Charles E. Swisher Post No. 1924 invites the community to honor the winners of the Voice of Democracy Essay and Patriots Pen Essay scholarships to be awarded, Thursday, Nov. 21, at the post.

“We went to Potter Junior High and they submitted 21 essays for the Patriots Pen scholarship,” Chris Ingraham, Commander of VFW Post 1924, said. “The high school, because of the JROTC program and Lt. Col. Bill Wade, we're very involved with them and they're involved with us. He basically has put the Voice of Democracy Essay into his curriculum that...