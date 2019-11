Wilma Lanning, the beloved wife of Donald Lanning, M.D., passed Sept. 19, 2019, at their home in Topeka, Kansas. Both had been Fallbrook residents for over 45 years.

We welcome you to join us in her Celebration of Life, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Harveston Park on Village Park Road, Temecula.

