Iran's top leader warns 'thugs' as protests reach 100 cities

Jon Gambrell

The Associated Press

Iran's supreme leader cautiously backed the government's decision Sunday, Nov. 17, to raise gasoline prices by 50% after days of widespread protests, calling those who attacked public property during demonstrations "thugs" and signaling that a potential crackdown loomed.

The government shut down internet access across the nation of 80 million people to staunch demonstrations that took place in a reported 100 cities and towns. That restriction made it increasingly difficult to gauge whether unrest continued. Images published by state and semiofficial media...