Iran's top leader warns 'thugs' as protests reach 100 cities
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 5:16pm
Jon Gambrell
The Associated Press
Iran's supreme leader cautiously backed the government's decision Sunday, Nov. 17, to raise gasoline prices by 50% after days of widespread protests, calling those who attacked public property during demonstrations "thugs" and signaling that a potential crackdown loomed.
The government shut down internet access across the nation of 80 million people to staunch demonstrations that took place in a reported 100 cities and towns. That restriction made it increasingly difficult to gauge whether unrest continued. Images published by state and semiofficial media...
