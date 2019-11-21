Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Official linked to 'Spygate' hatched plan for Biden to force firing of top Ukrainian prosecutor

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 5:18pm



Ivan Pentchoukov

The Epoch Times

A senior state department official involved in events connected to the surveillance of the Trump 2016 presidential campaign was directly involved in concocting a plan to have former Vice President Joe Biden force the firing of the top prosecutor in Ukraine, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, according to the impeachment inquiry testimony of George Kent, a senior state department official.

State Department Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland worked with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in late 2015 to create a plan to forc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

