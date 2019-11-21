Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
San Diego County Communications Office 

Hawk in Ramona tests positive for West Nile virus

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/21/2019 at 3:03pm

A dead Cooper's hawk found in Ramona has tested positive for West Nile virus. San Diego County officials say with summer-like temperatures still occurring in mid-November, people should continue to follow the county's "Prevent, Protect, Report" guidelines.

A dead Cooper's hawk found in Ramona has tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting San Diego County environmental health officials to remind people to protect themselves from mosquitoes that can transmit the potentially deadly virus to people.

County officials said with summer-like temperatures still occurring in mid-November, people should continue to follow the county's "Prevent, Protect, Report" guidelines, including finding and dumping out standing water around homes to keep mosquitoes from breeding.

The Cooper's hawk found in Ramona was just the second dead bird to test positive f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/22/2019 14:20