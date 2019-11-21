Hawk in Ramona tests positive for West Nile virus

A dead Cooper's hawk found in Ramona has tested positive for West Nile virus. San Diego County officials say with summer-like temperatures still occurring in mid-November, people should continue to follow the county's "Prevent, Protect, Report" guidelines.

The Cooper's hawk found in Ramona was just the second dead bird to test positive f...