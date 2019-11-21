San Diego flu cases up again

The number of lab-confirmed influenza cases in the region increased again, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday, Nov. 13.

A total of 74 flu cases were reported last week in San Diego County, 22 more than the 52 reported the previous week.

“We’re seeing a steady increase in flu cases in recent weeks, a sign that influenza activity in the region is growing,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

Last week’s flu case total is more than double the 33 lab-confirmed cases reported during the same week last season. To date, three San Diegans have...