San Diego flu cases up again
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 3:11pm
The number of lab-confirmed influenza cases in the region increased again, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday, Nov. 13.
A total of 74 flu cases were reported last week in San Diego County, 22 more than the 52 reported the previous week.
“We’re seeing a steady increase in flu cases in recent weeks, a sign that influenza activity in the region is growing,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.
Last week’s flu case total is more than double the 33 lab-confirmed cases reported during the same week last season. To date, three San Diegans have...
